In March 2019, Kazakhstan exported the record volumes of flaxseed
In March 2019, the exports of flaxseed from Kazakhstan totaled 52.5 thsd tonnes, which became the record monthly rates for the reporting month, reported the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Generally, in September-March of 2018/19 MY the shipments of the Kazakh oilseed on foreign markets reached 366.6 thsd tonnes, which exceeded the figures for the whole last season.
The high export rates of flaxseed from Kazakhstan developed, due to the record harvest volumes in the current season, which allowed estimating the export potential of the oilseed at 560 thsd tonnes. It will be the largest figures in the whole contemporary history, reported APK-Inform analysts.
