In the first quarter of 2019, the goods turnover between Ukraine and the EU increased — Institute of Agrarian Economics
In January-March of 2019, the goods turnover between Ukraine and the European Union increased by 20% compared with the same period last year — to 2.6 bln USD, and the trade surplus for Ukraine exceeded 1.1 bln USD, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center “Institute of Agrarian Economics”, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Nikolai Pugachev on May 15.
There are six countries in the EU, which are the largest trading partners for Ukraine — the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany and France. Their general share in the turnover of agricultural products totaled nearly 70%, the expert said.
Also, N.Pugachev added that in terms of keeping of the existing export rates, Ukraine will once again update the record figures of agricultural products supplies to the European Union.
