Ukraine to increase soybean production — UFEB

In the current year, the harvest of sunflower seed in Ukraine will total nearly 13.36 mln tonnes, a decrease of 5.7% compared with last year, while the harvest of soybeans will grow by 5.1% — to 4.703 mln tonnes, reported the Ukrainian Food Export Board (UFEB).

It was noted that the harvest of rapeseed is forecasted at the level of 3.445 mln tonnes, up 20.2% compared with the last year figures.

Also, in the first quarter of 2019 Ukraine produced 197.53 thsd tonnes of refined oil, up 21% compared with the same period of 2018, and the production of crude oil increased by 14% — to 1.487 mln tonnes.

In addition, in the first quarter of 2019 Ukraine already shipped 98.53 thsd tonnes of soybean oil on foreign markets (up 40% compared with January-March of 2018), as well as 2.29 thsd tonnes of rapeseed oil (up 39%). At the same time, the exports of sunflower oil increased by 16.6% only.

