May 21

Russia: only bad weather can prevent from harvesting large-scale grain volumes — Deputy Prime Minister

The Government of the Russian Federation stood by the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture for grain harvest in 2019 at the level of 118 mln tonnes, declared the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Gordeyev on May 15.

According to him, to date it is too early to make more accurate estimations. There are some fears, caused by the possibility of development of poor weather conditions. The drought is the traditional major enemy of the industry, but the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring of Russia (Roshydromet) still did not give any critical forecasts, so the forecast remained unchanged.

Also, A.Gordeyev considered that in 2019 the agricultural production in Russia will demonstrate the positive dynamics after the downward trend fixed last year.

Russia will face the growing trend. It is especially important that it to develop in the animal husbandry industry, which products exports already received the smoothly running system. To date, it is necessary to develop the exports of new types of products, which will support the general increase of agricultural and food exports, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

