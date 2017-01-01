Hot Issue

Ukraine: deputies registered a draft law on restoration of the VAT refund on oilseed crops exports

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered a draft law #7403 "On several taxation issues related to the value added tax for export operations of oilseed crops from the customs territory of Ukraine", which offers not to restore the VAT refund on the exports of soybeans, rapeseed and sunflower seed in March 2018 only.

According to the explanatory note, the aim of the document is protection of the rights and interests of agricultural producers exporting oilseed crops, as well as nonrecurrence of violations by Ukraine of its international obligations to the European Union and World Trade Organization. Possible adoption of the draft law will provide prevention of making damages to agrarians who are engaged in the production of oilseeds, and contribute to strengthening of the reputation of Ukraine as a reliable business partner.

