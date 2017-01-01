Ukraine can postpone the planned cancellation of the VAT refund for oilseed exports
According to APK-Inform data, the planned cancellation of the VAT refund on soybean exports can be delayed until September 2018, as well as rapeseed – until 2020.
According to several sources, the reporting decision was already agreed between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, and the industry associations.
The reporting decision is a compromise in the current situation, and will allow to Ukrainian agricultural producers to avoid any losses in selling of soybeans of the harvest-2017 and rapeseed of the harvest-2018. Also, the postponement will provide additional time for oilseed processors to prepare the necessary facilities.
