Ukraine: government campaigns against cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseed exports – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
The Government of Ukraine campaigns against any amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine, which cancels the VAT refund for the exports of oilseeds since March 1, 2018, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Maksym Martynyuk on December 19. According to him, the position was agreed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman.
M.Martynyuk stressed the Government surely supports the further stimulation of agricultural crops processing in Ukraine, but at the same time the officials are totally against the fact that the trend develops at the expense of agrarians.
Also, the First Deputy Minister promised to discuss with V.Groysman the possibility of a standalone announce of the Government, which would request the Parliament to return the VAT payment and refund for oilseeds exports.
