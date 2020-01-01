Hot Issue

Yesterday, 10:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 141

Verkhovna Rada decided to postpone the cancellation of VAT refund on oilseeds exports

On December 21, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decided to postpone the planned imposition of the standard, which provides cancellation of the budget refund of the value added tax on rapeseed exports until January 1, 2020, while soybean exports – until September 1, 2018. 274 people's deputies voted for adoption of the reporting decision on elimination of inconsistencies in the previously adopted law #6776-D on amendments to the Tax Code, while the required minimum totaled just 226 votes.

According to the accepted changes, agrarians will continue receiving VAT refund on sunflower seed exports.

