EU renewed the economic sanctions against Russia for a further six months
The Council of the European Union prolonged the current economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months (until July 31, 2018). The reporting decision of the Council was revealed on December 21.
"Having assessed the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the Decision 2014/512/CFSP should be renewed for a further six months in order to enable the Council to further assess their implementation," – informed the officials.
As a reminder, the EU imposed the reporting restrictive measures against Russia in August 2014, in view of Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January-October, Russia exported over 32 mln tonnes of cereals – Rosstat
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Russia: in January-November, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
December 21, 12:00
-
In 7-10 years, Russia to double the exports of agricultural products – A.Tkachev
December 21, 10:00
-
Russia: in the third week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains
December 20, 14:00
-
Russia: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 52 mln tonnes – Rosstat
December 20, 13:00
-
In January-November of 2017, Russia increased agricultural production – Rosstat
December 20, 11:00
-
Russia continued harvesting corn and sunflower seed – Ministry of Agriculture
December 19, 15:00
-
Russia: consumption of pulses is much less than its production – expert
December 18, 17:20
-
USDA increased the forecast of wheat exports from Russia in 2017/18 MY
December 18, 17:00