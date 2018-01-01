Politics and agribusiness

Escalation of the situation in the Azov Sea region did not affect the work of Ukrzaliznytsia

Escalation of the situation in the Azov Sea region did not affect the work of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), in particular due to the traditional reorientation of cargo traffic activity in the winter period, declared the head of the company, Yevhen Kravtsov on December 11.

According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia continues working in the direction of Mariupol and Berdyansk under normal conditions. Due to the current winter period, the navigation through the Azov Sea is traditionally more difficult. Therefore, the railways redirect the cargo flows towards other Ukrainian ports, in particular deep-sea ports.

Also, Y.Kravtsov noted that for 2 recent years the company continued expanding the infrastructure in the direction of Mariupol, which allows to further increase cargo transportation volumes.

Comments

