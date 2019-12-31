Politics and agribusiness

Ukraine prolonged the restrictions on the imports of Russian goods

On December 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the effect of the ban on imports of a number of goods from the Russian Federation until December 31, 2019, with the possibility of their extension in the future, declared the press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU).

In particular, the decision extended the effect of two resolutions shaped by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine dated December 30, 2015, that provide the ban on imports of a number of goods from the Russian Federation, as well as the extension of customs duties on certain goods from Russia that were imported duty-free before 2015.

In particular, the Government prolonged the effect of the resolution that introduced the ban on imports of Russian food (dairy products, tea, coffee, beer, and alcoholic drinks), cosmetic products for personal hygiene (shampoos, shower gels, soap), products of the chemical industry for agriculture (herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides), potassium chloride, as well as railway equipment (locomotives, rail cars and track equipment), etc.

The measures envisaged by the Government were designed to counteract the Russian trade restrictions on the imports and transit of Ukrainian products.

