Ukraine stopped the martial law, which was imposed in certain regions
The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko announced the cessation of the martial law from 2 PM, December 26, reported the Head of State at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
"Today, at 14.00, the martial law will be terminated. This is my principled decision. It is based on the analysis of all components of the current security situation in the state," P.Poroshenko said.
The President noted that the decision to terminate the martial law was adopted, despite the fact that the situation in Ukraine had not changed much. At the same time, the Head of State stressed that “the defensive capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other security and defense units have increased dramatically”.
