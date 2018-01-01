Ukraine: Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of banned import goods from Russia
On December 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the decree initiated by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade “On amendments to the list of goods prohibited for the imports to the customs territory of Ukraine, originating from the Russian Federation", declared the press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
In particular, the authorities prohibited to import Russian corn starch, glucose and glucose syrup, without fructose or less than 20% of fructose content in dry basis, as well as maltodextrin and maltodextrin syrup.
It was noted that as of the reporting date, the Ukrainian officials already imposed the ban on the imports of Russian chemical products for agriculture (herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides), potassium chloride, as well as railway equipment (locomotives, rail cars and track equipment).
